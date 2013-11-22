CPSO: Man was intoxicated while driving with infant, facing DWI - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO: Man booked on DWI fourth offense after driving intoxicated with infant

Jeffrey W. Hebert (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Jeffrey W. Hebert (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Moss Bluff man has been booked on DWI, fourth offense, and child endangerment after authorities say he was intoxicated with an infant in the vehicle he was driving.

Jeffrey W. Hebert, 41, was stopped Nov. 19 at approximately 6:30 p.m. after he was spotted driving erratically in Moss Bluff, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

"They (deputies) detected his speech to be slurred and he appeared very unsteady on his feet. Deputies also discovered a one-month-old child inside the vehicle," the release states.

Authorities said Hebert was arrested after he performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test.  

"When questioned by deputies, Hebert advised he had consumed numerous prescription pills throughout the day," the release states.

Authorities said Hebert, who has three prior DWI arrests since 2002, was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI fourth offense, child endangerment, careless operation and driving while under suspension.

His bond is still pending.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

