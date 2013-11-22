CPSO: Man booked on DWI fourth offense after driving intoxicated with infant

Calcasieu Correctional Center: David Paul Allen, 43, Vinton: Probation violation: Billy Jack Boatman, 33, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture or distribute; possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons. Bond: $19,250. Paul U. Ikemere, 20, Houston, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things, driving on a roadway laned fo...More >>
Calcasieu Correctional Center: Jacob Paul Landry, 24, Iowa: Possession of a drug without prescription. Bond: $500. Sheila Dawn Dowd, 24, Iowa: Sale, distribution, or possession of a drug without a prescription; tail lamp violation. Bond: $500. Robert Ryan Huffman, 48, Lake Charles: Attempted instate detainer. Richard Mendez, 34, Freeport, TX: Operating while intoxicated, reckless operation, speed violation, driving without a license. Bond: $2,850. Aaron Tyler Cook, 37, Lake...More >>
Calcasieu Correctional Center: Tommy Lee Foy, 25, Sulphur: Battery, simple criminal damage to property. Tranese Nicole Jones, 33, Sulphur: Aggravated assault Lawrence Quintin Malveaux, 32, Lake Charles: Home invasion, violation of protective orders, simple battery. Bond: $2,000. Mose Allen III, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to manufacture, produce or distribute. Bond: $10,000. Terrell Levon Price, 39, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, resisting a police ...More >>
A guilty verdict in the case of a deadly crash involving two pedestrians in Iowa last year. 53 year old Ralph LeBleu was found guilty of negligent homicide in relation to the death of Christol Doucett, Jr. On February 9, 2017, LeBleu was the driver of a vehicle heading northbound on I-10 Mobile Village road. LeBleu crossed the center line striking Kemon Brown and Christol Doucett who were walking in the southbound lane. Doucett was pronounced dead at a local hospital. LeBleu w...More >>
