St. Tammany escapee arrested in DeRidder

An escapee from St. Tammany Parish was arrested Friday morning in Beauregard Parish, according to Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joe Toler.

Toler said 31-year-old Martin A. White, of New Llano, was sighted in DeRidder on Friday.

Toler said White was driving a stolen truck when he failed to negotiate a turn while being pursued on Golden Lantern Road, north of DeRidder. He crashed and was apprehended.

White escaped from a work release program on Nov. 9.

Toler said White is serving eight years with the Department of Corrections on a burglary charge.

He was working in Covington when he failed to return from work, Toler said.

White was processed into the parish jail. He is being held without bond.

