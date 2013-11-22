J.J. Johnson Elementary sends holiday cheer to soldiers overseas

J.J. Johnson Elementary School in Lake Charles is putting together Christmas care packages for U.S. soldiers who are serving overseas.

Students, parents and teachers at the school all came together to support Unit 336, stationed in Kuwait, with packages including Christmas cards signed by students, chocolate, coffee, chips and hygiene items.



"It shows that people know how to give back, and it's not always just receiving, but at some points in our lives we have to give back," said principal Tiffany Washington.

"We really do appreciate it. Sometimes a gift is something that can make the difference in the way people feel. You get a gift in the mail somehow it lights you up," Washington said.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.