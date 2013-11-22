B2B Breakfast discusses effective communication techniques - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

B2B Breakfast discusses effective communication techniques

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The board of directors for the Better Business Bureau hosted their quarterly B2B Breakfast on Friday morning at the Isle of Capri Casino.

The speaker for the event was Michael Caruso, a communication consultant for companies and organizations. He gave pointers on how to be a better and more effective speaker, adding that first impressions do matter.

"People make serious judgements about your value and what you bring to the table in that (first) 15 seconds. It's certainly true in a business capacity, but it's also true in a social setting," Caruso said.

"So, eye contact, what we call sustained eye contact, is a really good trait. A firm, assertive handshake, what I call the perfect handshake, is important and then finally, your message, which is often a verbal message of value, distinction," Caruso said.

To listen to our interview with Caruso, look for the web extra on www.kplctv.com.

