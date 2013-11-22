Iota water shut off due to severe leak, boil advisory to follow - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Iota water shut off due to severe leak, boil advisory to follow

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
IOTA, LA (KPLC) -

According to Iota officials, the water in the town had to be shut off Friday morning due to a severe leak.

Once the leak is repaired and the water is turned on again, a boil advisory will be in place for residents, officials said.

Officials said they will notify KPLC once the advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly