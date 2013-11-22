Biological dad in child abuse case makes a plea - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Biological dad in child abuse case makes a plea

Fifty years after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, the day will be marked by a solemn ceremony in Dealey Plaza. We will provide coverage as the nation remembers the moment when it happened. Brian Williams will anchor from Dallas, joined by Tom Brokaw at about 12:28 our time.   

Locally, the biological father of the boy at the center of the recent Jaime Day child abuse trial makes a plea in court today. KPLC's Gerron Jordan is there and will provide our update at noon. In the meantime, find out what we know now HERE.   

Also today, a Detroit man finds a unique way to protect his home from criminals. After several break-ins he decided to think outside the box and set up mannequins that he hopes will scare away any burglars.

Plus, many senior citizens wind down in their gold years, but others are just getting started. We'll meet a Canadian woman who got married for the first time last weekend at the young age of 83!

In weather, a pretty nasty day in store. It started off warm and very foggy with rain and a few thunderstorms moving in about now and into the afternoon. Ben says if you're heading out to area high school football games tonight, start preparing now for a few showers. What about tomorrow? Well, get ready for more showers AND dropping temperatures. Just how miserable will it get? And what about the approaching holiday? Get all the answers during Ben's live, local forecast at noon. Plus, you can always check out the latest weather info HERE.

