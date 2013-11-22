Locally shot film receives Hollywood style reception - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Locally shot film receives Hollywood style reception

Director Michael McGowan. (Source: KPLC) Director Michael McGowan. (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Hollywood-style screening was held Thursday for the locally shot film "How to Love a Geek."

The film is set in Lake Charles, and it tells the story of a girl who considers herself an outsider but who is trying to find her way.

Director Michael McGowan said the film's success proves to other filmmakers and production companies what's possible for the movie industry in Southwest Louisiana. McGowan attended film school and worked for HBO and Paramount before creating LA Productions.

"We're taking the filmmaking culture from LA and bringing it to Louisiana and shooting here. Camera work, cinematography, editing, production assistant work -- stuff like that -- and now those types of people will be for hire when those productions come, including our productions and outside productions," McGowan said.

In two weeks, LA Productions will begin a film training program at Sowela.

"How to Love a Geek" features local talent and locations, and McGowan said that the culture in Southwest Louisiana has been a big hit with some Tinsletown brass.

"We brought a crew of 20 here, and they just loved it. They loved the food, the people... It's just ideal to produce films like that through our LA 2 LA production company," McGowan said.

In much the same way that the star of "How to Love a Geek" finds her way to Lake Charles, McGowan hopes that film producers will do the same.

The film will be shown daily at the Rosa Hart Theatre inside the Lake Charles Civic Center over a two week period. The movie will also be available on Netflix and through another DVD distribution company in the future.

McGowan says the film was made on a $200,000 budget.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Guilty verdict in deadly crash involving pedestrians

    Guilty verdict in deadly crash involving pedestrians

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:03:47 GMT

    A guilty verdict in the case of a deadly crash involving two pedestrians in Iowa last year. 53 year old Ralph LeBleu was found guilty of negligent homicide in relation to the death of Christol Doucett, Jr. On February 9, 2017, LeBleu was the driver of a vehicle heading northbound on I-10 Mobile Village road. LeBleu crossed the center line striking Kemon Brown and Christol Doucett who were walking in the southbound lane. Doucett was pronounced dead at a local hospital. LeBleu w...

    More >>

    A guilty verdict in the case of a deadly crash involving two pedestrians in Iowa last year. 53 year old Ralph LeBleu was found guilty of negligent homicide in relation to the death of Christol Doucett, Jr. On February 9, 2017, LeBleu was the driver of a vehicle heading northbound on I-10 Mobile Village road. LeBleu crossed the center line striking Kemon Brown and Christol Doucett who were walking in the southbound lane. Doucett was pronounced dead at a local hospital. LeBleu w...

    More >>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly