Locally shot film receives Hollywood style reception

A Hollywood-style screening was held Thursday for the locally shot film "How to Love a Geek."

The film is set in Lake Charles, and it tells the story of a girl who considers herself an outsider but who is trying to find her way.

Director Michael McGowan said the film's success proves to other filmmakers and production companies what's possible for the movie industry in Southwest Louisiana. McGowan attended film school and worked for HBO and Paramount before creating LA Productions.

"We're taking the filmmaking culture from LA and bringing it to Louisiana and shooting here. Camera work, cinematography, editing, production assistant work -- stuff like that -- and now those types of people will be for hire when those productions come, including our productions and outside productions," McGowan said.

In two weeks, LA Productions will begin a film training program at Sowela.

"How to Love a Geek" features local talent and locations, and McGowan said that the culture in Southwest Louisiana has been a big hit with some Tinsletown brass.

"We brought a crew of 20 here, and they just loved it. They loved the food, the people... It's just ideal to produce films like that through our LA 2 LA production company," McGowan said.

In much the same way that the star of "How to Love a Geek" finds her way to Lake Charles, McGowan hopes that film producers will do the same.

The film will be shown daily at the Rosa Hart Theatre inside the Lake Charles Civic Center over a two week period. The movie will also be available on Netflix and through another DVD distribution company in the future.

McGowan says the film was made on a $200,000 budget.



Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.