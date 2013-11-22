DHH improves food inspection program

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Officials say state health sanitarians are up-to-date in their inspections of restaurants and other establishments that serve food.

Those survey results are quickly being posted online at EatSafe.La.gov.

Department of Health and Hospitals Secretary Kathy Kliebert said Thursday the agency promised to make the changes after the November 2012 release of a legislative audit detailed problems and subsequent internal investigation that also identified deficiencies in the Office of Public Health's food inspection program.

The Advocate reports the changes include a new electronic management tool to prioritize inspections based on consumer risk, centralized reporting, sanitarian performance evaluations and a better system for tracking violations, corrective actions and compliance.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.