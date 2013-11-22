Students explore careers at Sulphur High School event

The Leadership Center for Youth, a Family & Youth program, hosted a career exploration day at Sulphur High School.

Friday's focus was on law enforcement careers.

The Leadership Center for Youth's director, Suzanne Labove, said it's important to bring career exposure to students as much as possible.

"Sometimes they don't realize all the different levels of careers that there are within an agency, for example, as big as the Sheriff's Department," said Labove.

Labove helped bring out the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office to talk to students about opportunities in the field. The center teamed up with Jobs for America's Graduates, also known as JAG, which focuses on at-risk teenagers transitioning from high school to two-year colleges or jobs. They also try to keep them on the right track.

Kristen Hukill, a senior at Sulphur High School, as well as a JAG social leader, said the program has definitely had a positive impact on her peers.

"I've had probably six friends that want to join the military now and that are going to go through with it because the recruiters came, because of JAG," said Hukill.

JAG is currently only available in three high schools (Sam Houston, Barbe and Sulphur High School) in Southwest Louisiana. The collaboration with the Leadership Center for Youth gave officials an opportunity to expose students to a career they may have not known they have an interest in.

Students got a sneak peek inside several law enforcement units like the CPSO tactical unit, also known as the "bearcat," and got a feel at what officials have to deal with every day.

"We want them to have a plan after high school," said Labove. "We want them to start thinking about what it is that they're going to do after high school in order to get their dream job or a good job that's going to support their family."

The career exploration group toured Family & Youth Counseling, Sasol & L'Auberge this school year and will tour CPSO crime lab next week.

The Leadership Center for Youth is funded by United Way.

