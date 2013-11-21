MSU band spectacular - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

MSU band spectacular delights with wind, jazz and percussion

The MSU band spectacular, held Thursday, featured the school's wind symphony, jazz ensemble, percussion ensemble, and the Pride of McNeese marching band.

The event was also a way to give high school students a look at the different types of instrument ensembles the department has to offer.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Guilty verdict in deadly crash involving pedestrians

    Guilty verdict in deadly crash involving pedestrians

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:03:47 GMT

    A guilty verdict in the case of a deadly crash involving two pedestrians in Iowa last year. 53 year old Ralph LeBleu was found guilty of negligent homicide in relation to the death of Christol Doucett, Jr. On February 9, 2017, LeBleu was the driver of a vehicle heading northbound on I-10 Mobile Village road. LeBleu crossed the center line striking Kemon Brown and Christol Doucett who were walking in the southbound lane. Doucett was pronounced dead at a local hospital. LeBleu w...

    More >>

    A guilty verdict in the case of a deadly crash involving two pedestrians in Iowa last year. 53 year old Ralph LeBleu was found guilty of negligent homicide in relation to the death of Christol Doucett, Jr. On February 9, 2017, LeBleu was the driver of a vehicle heading northbound on I-10 Mobile Village road. LeBleu crossed the center line striking Kemon Brown and Christol Doucett who were walking in the southbound lane. Doucett was pronounced dead at a local hospital. LeBleu w...

    More >>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly