Calcasieu Parish could increase flood elevation standards

New rules for protecting Calcasieu properties from floods are on hold.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury agreed to push back a decision to require a one-foot elevation to all new construction and improvements in certain areas of the parish.

Calcasieu Parish police jurors said it needs more feedback before going forward.

"You got people on a lot of different parts of this issue and so, we think it's a good idea to go ahead and get more input, take a little longer, and the jury has expressed they want more feedback," said Parish Administrator Bryan Beam.

If passed, the elevation would only be required in areas that FEMA has determined a bad flood zone.

Property owners' flood insurance would also be discounted.

"The whole thrust of this is to look at the long term to help citizens save money through reduced insurance rates," said Beam.

The decision was postponed until Dec. 19 so more people can comment on this agenda item.

