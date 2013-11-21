Calcasieu’s director of elections retiring after 30 years

If you have anything to do with elections in Calcasieu Parish – or maybe are a poll commissioner on voting day – you know Paulette Dartez.

She is the director of elections for the Calcasieu Clerk of Court and she is retiring after more than 30 years.

Lake Charles Mayor Randy roach proclaimed it "Paulette Dartez Day" and congratulated her for making a difference through her years of service.

Many poll commissioners also came to her retirement celebration.

"Fortunately, my husband is going to retire at the same time, so we're going to be doing a lot of traveling. I'm honest with you, I'm going to miss the commissioners. I'm going to miss the election process. I have enjoyed it through the years, I really have. And that's my sad part. I'm going to miss the people that I've become friends with through the years," Dartez said.

Dartez puts in one more plug to encourage citizens to become poll commissioners. It pays $200 each time you work an election day.

Dartez stays on until the end of the year.

Deputy clerks Jean Anne East and Princella Ryan will take over elections.

