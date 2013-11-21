Alexandria father: 4-year-old walked away from school alone

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - Rapides Parish School Superintendent Tony Authement says the school system is looking into why a 4-year-old pre-K student was found walking along a highway last week during school hours.

The child's father tells The Town Talk that the little boy was found walking along Louisiana Highway 112. The boy is a student at Plainview School in the Elmer area. The father said his son had been sent, with another student, from the gym to their classroom. He said his son was trying to walk to his home. A woman in the area spotted him as he walked. She recognized the school uniform and returned him to the school.

The father said he wants to make sure the school system puts measures in place to prevent such incidents.

Information from: Alexandria Daily Town Talk, http://www.thetowntalk.com

