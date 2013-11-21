LC man booked on kidnapping, armed robbery charges in St. Martin Parish

A Lake Charles man has been booked on second-degree kidnapping, armed robbery and simple battery charges in St. Martin Parish.

According to a news release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Jeremiah Jones was arrested Thursday following an investigation into a complaint.

Jones was located in Breaux Bridge and was arrested without incident with assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Office, authorities said.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

Bond has not been set.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.