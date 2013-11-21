Four people indicted in connection with deadly LC shooting

Four people were indicted Thursday in Calcasieu in connection with a deadly Lake Charles shooting.

Michael Tutson, 21, was indicted for second-degree murder in the death of Damion Jackson.

Police say the victim was gunned down in the 1600 block of Bank Street on Aug. 29.

Three others were indicted on accessory charges. They are identified as Johnnie Michelle Celestine, Lee Gibbs and Marcus Handy.

