New tractor tug christened

The newest tractor tug in a fleet owned by Harbor Docking and Towing was christened Thursday. The boat is named "Pat" after T.E. "Pat" Lundy.

Lundy is the former chief executive officer of Harbor Docking and Towing, where he served from 1986 until his death in 2012.

The tug was built by Main Iron Works in Houma.

The 96-foot by 38-foot reverse tractor tug has a bollard pull of 80 tons (176,000 pounds) and will be able to accommodate a range of towing services, including ship handling, salvaging, firefighting, oil recovery, tanker escort and ocean and coastal towing of vessels and barges.

This tug and others in its fleet will provide services to the Port of Lake Charles and other plants along the Calcasieu River Ship Channel.

