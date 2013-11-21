Mattresses donated to firefighters, shelters

The Lake Charles firefighters are in for a good night's sleep on Thursday night.

Locally-owned, New Look Furniture and Mattress Joe, teamed up with 7 News to donate over 200 quality mattresses to non-profit and civic organizations in the Lake Area.

The Lake Charles Fire Department was the first group to get the new beds and owners, Mitch Bush and Joe Abushanab, say they deserve it.

The mattress company will be making their rounds of donations on Friday and other organizations also getting new beds including the Salvation Army's men's shelter and Oasis, formerly known as the Calcasieu Women's Shelter.

