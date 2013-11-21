DeRidder man accused of stealing money from youth organization

A DeRidder man is accused of stealing money from a local youth athletic organization that he was involved in.

According to Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joe Toler, 69-year-old James T. Crenshaw was arrested Thursday and booked on one count of felony theft.

Toler said the arrest came after an investigation into a report of missing funds from the organization. Toler said about $37,000 was reported missing. The money is believed to have been taken over a four-year period.

Crenshaw's bond was set at $50,000.

