Eunice coach booked on simple battery

A guilty verdict in the case of a deadly crash involving two pedestrians in Iowa last year. 53 year old Ralph LeBleu was found guilty of negligent homicide in relation to the death of Christol Doucett, Jr. On February 9, 2017, LeBleu was the driver of a vehicle heading northbound on I-10 Mobile Village road. LeBleu crossed the center line striking Kemon Brown and Christol Doucett who were walking in the southbound lane. Doucett was pronounced dead at a local hospital. LeBleu w...More >>
A guilty verdict in the case of a deadly crash involving two pedestrians in Iowa last year. 53 year old Ralph LeBleu was found guilty of negligent homicide in relation to the death of Christol Doucett, Jr. On February 9, 2017, LeBleu was the driver of a vehicle heading northbound on I-10 Mobile Village road. LeBleu crossed the center line striking Kemon Brown and Christol Doucett who were walking in the southbound lane. Doucett was pronounced dead at a local hospital. LeBleu w...More >>
The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>