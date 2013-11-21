Eunice coach booked on simple battery

Dwight Collins, a 44-year-old coach at Eunice High School, has been arrested by the Eunice Police Department following an investigation into an alleged altercation between Collins and a student of the school.

Authorities said the student's father filed a complaint with the police after learning of the incident.

The Juvenile Division of the Eunice Police investigated the incident and issued a warrant for Collins' arrest.

On Wednesday, Collins turned himself in. He was booked on charges of simple battery and then bonded out with a court date set for Dec. 23.

