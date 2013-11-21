Local author brings building blocks of reading to libraries

A local childrens' author brings the building blocks of reading to area public libraries.

KPLC caught up with Peggy Borel on Thursday in Vinton.

Her new book, "Teach Me! ABC," teaches preschool age children about the alphabet, the letters and punctuation.

"The new dream is to have the book go nationwide. I have big dreams for it. So that I can give to others. I'm going to leave a lot of the money to benefit those in need of education. I feel that education is the cornerstone of their life. Illustrations are like Anglefish avoids angleworms. It teaches them upper case and lower case alphabet, and also beginning punctuation," Borel said.

Borel continues her tour of area libraries next month.

