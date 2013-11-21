AG touts state’s success in recovering money from pharmaceutical - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

AG touts state’s success in recovering money from pharmaceutical fraud

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Louisiana Attorney General James "Buddy" Caldwell is speaking at the Republican Women of SWLA's monthly luncheon at Reeves Catering in Lake Charles. 

"We are the only organization in the United States where 11,000 small businesses were taken in a Ponzi scheme," Caldwell said.

In addition to touting the AG Office's success with the case of Thomas Salzano, Caldwell talked about the recent success of recovering state money from pharmaceutical companies that acted fraudulently over the past few years.

"Our pharmacies paid $2.36 for this particular drug ... but the state Medicaid system paid the price the pharmacy company reported to this database and that price was $80.20. That was what the state paid," Caldwell said.

Of the 53 companies the Attorney General's office rendered since 2010 citing fraud, some of the most recognizable companies include: Pfizer ($20,650,000), Teva Barr (20,000,000), Abbott ($6,200,000), AstraZeneca ($10,000,000) and Johnson and Johnson ($10,000,000).

Caldwell said he plans on continuing to work with office to continue to hold people accountable and recover money for the state.

Some of those companies who settled with the Attorney General's Office include Abbot, Johnson and Johnson and Astra-Zeneca. 

