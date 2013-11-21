Man dressed as poodle set on fire by friend

Good morning!

An investigation is underway following an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge. Two members of law enforcement were injured, and the gunman is dead. You can also read more HERE.

Also today, you'll recall the big day for Bat-kid in San Francisco, well the little crime fighter is back home to a big celebration.

Plus, even with cooler weather, spring is in the air when it comes to men's fashion. We'll share some fashion tips for men to look best this season.

Dressing as a poodle isn't something at least one person would recommend. Check out THIS bizarre story of a man dressed up like a dog who then gets set on fire by a friend!

Speaking of weather, Ben says we should be in for a couple of quick passing showers today with highs into the upper 70s. Friday should be a pretty wet, nasty day. Ben will have all the details on that and a look ahead at the holiday during his live, local forecast at noon.

