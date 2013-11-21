Ryan Bronson Ready to Face Home State Lamar

McNeese and Lamar's Battle of the Border rivalry, has some added spice due to the Cowboys success in recruiting in Texas

22 Pokes reside in the Lone Star State, including senior safety Ryan Bronson

The Jasper, Texas native ranks fifth on the team in tackles with 50, second in interceptions with two and second in pass breakups with seven.

Where Bronson may rank first, is in desire to beat the Cardinals, as his hometown is less than an hour away from Beaumont.