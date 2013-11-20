Former Washington Marion Star Josh Gray Signs With LSU Basketbal - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former Washington Marion Star Josh Gray Signs With LSU Basketball

By LSU Senior Associate SID Kent Lowe

BATON ROUGE – In the final hours of the early signing period, the LSU Basketball program announced Wednesday evening that it had received and LSU Compliance approved the signed NLI papers of guard Josh Gray who is presently at Odessa (Texas) College.

The 6-1 point guard is from Lake Charles, La., and prepped at Washington-Marion in Lake Charles before finishing his high school career in Houston.

Gray transferred to Odessa from Texas Tech where he played his freshman season, averaging 9.6 points a game, 3.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals a contest. He was selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman team. 

The Odessa team is presently 8-1 on the season and Gray has had some big games and is presently averaging 37.3 points, 7.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per games.

With the signing, LSU concludes the early signing period with four recruits for 2014-15 season. The other three signees came on the first day that NLI papers could be signed in the November early signing period.

Signing on Nov. 13 were top center Elbert Robinson III of Garland, Texas, who attends Lakeview Centennial High School; guard Jalyn Patterson, of Alpharetta, Ga., who attends Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla., and, from Louisiana, forward Aaron Epps of Tioga High.

 

