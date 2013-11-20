Lake Charles man sentenced to 25 years on indecent behavior

A Lake Charles man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.



According Holly Carter, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office, David Bird Tarver's sentence will be served without probation, parole or suspension.

Tarver entered an Alford Plea on Aug. 27 in the case. The plea doesn't require a defendant to admit the act, but admits that the prosecution could likely prove the charge.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Shunette Thomas-Jordan for the Severe Child Abuse Division of the District Attorney's Office.

