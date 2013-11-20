Roller coaster ride in SWLA temperatures continues

Get ready for a roller coaster ride in temperatures, Southwest Louisiana.

First, here's the good news: as seen in the first image, the high pressure that has brought cooler numbers this week continues to move east.

The clockwise flow around high pressure has begun to shift our wind direction from out of the north to coming from the south. This is called a return flow.

This means temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to near 80 as warmer weather surges north from the Gulf. This warm air mass returns ahead of a new storm system approaching us near end of the week.

The storm system set to arrive Friday will feature a round of rain. Thanks to the warm air mass ahead of the system, we will have to keep an eye on any potential storms.

Following the storm system, more changes arrive. Models continue to indicate another Arctic cold air mass following this system. Temperatures by next week could be well into the 30s along the coast instead of just wind chills.



Just a reminder: we have several weeks before winter actually arrives! The current Thanksgiving outlook is looking like below normal temperatures with quiet weather.

