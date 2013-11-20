Former Hamilton Christian principal passes away

A former principal at Hamilton Christian Academy and football coach at Lake Charles High School has passed away.

Dr. David G. Moore died Tuesday at the age of 81.

After leaving the Air Force, he began teaching and coaching, first in Opelousas, then later at Lake Charles High School, in the early 1980s.

In between, he earned a doctorate in education at McNeese.

In the late 1980s, he took over as principal at the fledgling Hamilton Christian Academy.

During his 13 years at the school, enrollment went from just under 200 to more than 400.

A celebration of life service is set at 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Lake Charles.

