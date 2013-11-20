CPSO arrests two for failure to register as sex offenders - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two booked in Calcasieu on failure to register as sex offenders

Brian Tate (left) and Willie Reese Jr. (right). (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Brian Tate (left) and Willie Reese Jr. (right). (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Two convicted sex offenders have been booked on failure to register as sex offenders, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Arrested were Willie Reese Jr., of Hayes, and Brian Tate, of Shreveport. According to investigators, both men had moved without notifying authorities within the required three-day window.

Both men have been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Bonds have been set at $5,000 for Reese, and $10,000 for Tate. Bonds were set by Judge Kent Savoie.

Authorities say Reese was convicted of crimes against nature in February 1997 in Calcasieu Parish, and Tate was convicted of simple rape in August 2006 in Caddo Parish.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

