Mancuso announces methods to pay 2013 property taxes in Calcasieu

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Tony Mancuso announces taxpayers will be able to pay their 2013 property taxes online on the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office website at www.cpso.com by using a Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover credit card. Taxpayers may also view and print their bill from the website.

"We are always looking for ways to make it more convenient for the taxpayers to pay their taxes," says Sheriff Mancuso. "If you choose to pay online, there will be no lines to stand in and you will be able to pay your taxes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

For those not wanting to pay their taxes online, they may pay them in person at:

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Tax Office

Magnolia Life Building 491-3680

1011 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 100, Lake Charles

Monday—Friday, 8:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m.

Payment by cash, check, money order, cashier's check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover credit card accepted at this location.

Sulphur (West Cal) CPSO Law Enforcement Center

1525 Cypress Street, Sulphur 491-3625

Monday—Friday, 8 a.m.—4 p.m. (closed for lunch noon—1 p.m.)

Payment by check, money order or cashier's check only—no cash accepted at this location.

Or by mailing their payment to:

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Tax Division

P.O. Box 1450

Lake Charles, LA 70602

To find out how much is due before mailing your payment, go to www.cpso.com or call the tax office at (337) 491-3680. The Tax Office will be closed for the Thanksgiving holidays on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29, and also for the Christmas holidays on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Also for the convenience to the taxpayers, the Calcasieu Parish Tax Collector's Office will have a representative to collect the 2013 property taxes on the following dates and at the following locations around the parish:

DATE AND TIME LOCATION

Tuesday, Dec. 3 Westlake City Hall

8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 1001 Mulberry, Westlake

Wednesday, Dec. 4 DeQuincy Law Enforcement Center

8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 618 E. Center St., DeQuincy

Thursday, Dec. 5 Vinton Law Enforcement Center

8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 1302 Center St., Vinton

For information concerning payment of your taxes, please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Tax Division at (337) 491-3680. For information concerning assessment, address changes and homestead, please call the Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor's Office at (337) 721-3000.

The deadline to make payment on the 2013 tax notices without paying any interest or penalty is Dec. 31, 2013. Any payments received after Dec. 31, 2013, will be charged 1% interest per month and is subject to additional costs mandated by the Louisiana Revised Statues.