Tourism officials announce upcoming SWLA Christmas events

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

With Christmas just around the corner, officials with the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau have announced several local, upcoming Christmas events.

Festivities will include parades across the area from Dec. 6-14. The CVB is hosting a gingerbread house contest, with an awards ceremony set for Dec. 7 at noon. More information on the program is available HERE.

In Lake Charles, there will be a parade in the downtown area, a ceremony for the lighting of the Christmas tree and a boat parade and fireworks.

"Christmas is not just Dec. 25 in Southwest Louisiana. It pretty much starts now. So, we have the Mistletoe & Moss Market, and that starts today. We also have lots of arts events; we have the original Nutcracker, and, of course, it snows in Sulphur!"

Mayors Randy Roach, Chris Duncan, Dan Cupit, Lawrence Henagen, Kenneth Stinson and Carol Pontheiux were on hand to discuss events planned by city offices as well as to accept awards from the Southeast Tourism Society.

Gumbeaux Gator was also present and ready to spread holiday cheer.

