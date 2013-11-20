Bond reduction sought for man accused of killing pastor - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bond reduction sought for man accused of killing pastor

Woodrow Karey Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Woodrow Karey Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Since the man accused of killing a pastor has been indicted for manslaughter instead of murder, his attorneys are trying to get his bond reduced so he can possibly be released from jail.

Woodrow Karey allegedly shot and killed Pastor Ronald Harris at the Tabernacle of Praise Worship Center in September. Karey is currently in jail, with his bond set at $1 million.

That bond was set when Karey was booked on murder. Now, since the indictment is manslaughter, a lesser offense, his attorneys will try to get the bond reduced, so that he may be able to bond out of jail.

A hearing on the case is set for Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. before Judge Clayton Davis.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    (Source: justice.gov)
