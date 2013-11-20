SWLA preps for the holiday season! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA preps for the holiday season!

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Good Afternoon, SWLA!

Gerron Jordan filling in for Agnes DeRouen today at on 7News at Noon, here's what we're working on this afternoon.   

Now that the man accused of shooting and killing a local pastor has been indicted for manslaughter and not murder, his attorneys want to get his bond lowered.  We'll have details on when Woodrow Karey, Jr's next bond hearing will be.

You can now purchase revenue bonds from the Port of Lake Charles.  More than $40 million worth of revenue bonds hit the market this morning.  We'll tell you what Port officials hope to use the money for.

Then there were two! Two hopefuls are still holding onto doorknobs outside of Suffolk Manor apartments in Lake Charles more than 24 hours after beginning the contest to win a free apartment for one year.  We'll have an update.    

The holiday season is upon us!  The SWLA Convention and Visitors Bureau held a press conference to announce the regions holiday plans.  Hear what southwest Louisiana has in store to celebrate this joyous time of year.

It's been a breezy morning, 7Stormteam Meteorologist Ben Terry will have a complete look at today's forecast and any changes we may see over the next few days.

These stories and much more are headed your way on 7News at Noon.  We hope you join us!

Gerron

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly