Hometown Patriot - Harley Morgan - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hometown Patriot - Harley Morgan

Harley James Morgan enlisted in the Vietnam War. He wasn't drafted. In fact, he was in the war-torn country as the battle escalated in the mid 1960s. Morgan was an Army paratrooper, sniper and gun-runner on a helicopter. His wife, Marilyn, and daughter, Lena, both told me that he rarely talked about what he went through. 

"He would start and then he'd kind of freeze up on it," said Marilyn. "He would tell me stories and then it would get the best of him and he'd just have to stop. Like I said he'd have nightmares and I'd just wake up at night and hold him and tell him everything would be all right. It's okay now."

Morgan was wounded twice and received the Purple Heart.

"He was special," said Lena. "He was a special man. It takes a lot. Some of the things I've heard he's done takes a lot. To live with himself afterwards." 

Both Marilyn and Lena have just returned from a special Veterans Day ceremony in Washington DC, honoring Harley Morgan and others. Lena says it provided some closure for the family. Harley died of liver cancer this past March.

"He'd do anything for anybody," said Lena. "He'd give you the shirt off his back. He'd take in strangers. Anybody he knew that was hungry, he wouldn't let them go hungry. He was a wonderful man. He was very special to us."

Copyright 2013  KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly