McNeese's Viator named finalist for award

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Two Louisiana coaches are finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award, which is given to the nation's top head coach in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Sports Network on Tuesday said McNeese State coach Matt Viator and Southeastern Louisiana coach Ron Roberts are the only two coaches from the Southland Conference to be listed on the 20-person final ballot.

Viator also was named a finalist in the 2006 and 2007 seasons. In his eighth season, Viator has compiled a 61-26 overall record - third most victories in school history and fifth-most in conference history.

Roberts, in just his second season, has led the Lions (9-2, 6-0 Southland) to at least a share of its first conference championship since 1961 and its first-ever playoff berth.

The winner will be announced Dec. 16.

