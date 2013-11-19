Blood shortage during holiday season

The holiday season is almost upon us and many people are in need, but a need that many forget is the need for blood.

During the holidays, the demand for blood goes up while donations go down. Those who need blood donations could be out of luck.

Laboratory Supervisor of LifeShare, Don Humble, said the goal is to try and have enough blood for all procedures.

"Every year it's our goal to make sure we have adequate blood supply for our community hospitals and it seems like once the holiday season gets rolling people get busy, they don't have time to donate or they think they don't have time to donate," Humble said.

Unfortunately during the holiday shortage, scheduled procedures could become second priority, said Humble.

"Well, some of our more critical patients are the ones traveling during the holidays. They may get into accidents, need emergency surgeries and things like that. It will also make us have to cancel routine procedures that have already been scheduled previously in the year," he said.

Lifeshare officials report that almost 85 percent of donations come from mobile donation stations, while the remaining 15 percent come from in center donations. The goal of Lifeshare employees is to increase in-center donations.

Blood donor Matt Brumwell has donated in center regularly for almost 13 years.

"Almost eight weeks like clockwork whenever I'm due. Last week, when I was due, I was out of town, so I had to call and reschedule for this week. but, I did it as soon as I was available and they were available to take me," he said.



Brumwell said he feels good about what he's doing.

"I feel good about myself. I'm hoping that it helps save lives and, you know, helps other people that have something going on in their lives. Surgery or accident or something like that," he said.

Lifeshare's only hope is that people will get out and donate during the holidays, said Humble.

"Give the gift of life, give a unit of blood. save someone during the holiday season that's the best way anyone could help," he added.



If you would like to donate blood during the holiday season, you can visit your local Lifeshare center or call Lifeshare to find a local blood drive in your area or call 337-436-4932.

