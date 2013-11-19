Edmund Reggie, JFK ally and former judge, has died

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Edmund Reggie, a former Crowley judge who managed John F. Kennedy's Louisiana campaign, has died at his home in Lafayette. He was 87 years old.

His family issued a statement saying Reggie died Tuesday morning, without providing further details.

Reggie spent his life in politics, working as a city judge for 25 years, serving as executive counsel to former Gov. Edwin Edwards and holding other appointed positions in government.

He was a close ally of the Kennedy family, after first meeting the future president as a delegate to the 1956 Democratic convention. In 1960, Reggie co-chaired John F. Kennedy's presidential campaign efforts in Louisiana.

His daughter, Victoria, later married U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy.

Reggie is survived by his wife, six children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

