Vernon Parish man sentenced in federal court on child pornography charge

A New Llano man was sentenced Tuesday to 72 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley, 41-year-old Francis M. Buckner Jr. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard T. Haik.

Finley said Buckner was also required to register as a sex offender. He pleaded guilty on July 17, 2013.

"According to evidence presented at the guilty plea, Buckner admitted to possessing 36 videos and 144 images of child pornography. Law enforcement officers identified the defendant as a collector of child pornography. He used a software sharing program to download the pornography. A search warrant was obtained for his residence, and the investigation revealed that Buckner had downloaded sadistic material depicting bondage and other sexually explicit scenes involving prepubescent children onto his computer. At the time of his arrest, the defendant admitted he had been downloading child pornography," Finley said.

Finley said the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker prosecuted the case.

"This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims," Finley said.

