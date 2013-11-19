Plant to spend $84M on pollution control in La, Tx

By The Associated Press



Cabot Corporation, the second largest carbon black manufacturer in the U.S., has agreed to pay a $975,000 civil penalty and spend an estimated $84 million on technology to control air pollution at its three facilities in Franklin and Ville Platte, La., and Pampa, Texas.

The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday the agreement is the first to result from a national enforcement initiative aimed at bringing such manufacturers into compliance with the Clean Air Act's New Source Review provisions.

The settlement requires that each facility optimize existing controls for particulate matter or soot, operate an "early warning" detection system that will alert operators to any releases, and comply with a plan to control "fugitive emissions" which result from leaks or unintended releases of gases.

