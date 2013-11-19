Pearl Watson recognized nationally in Tuesday ceremony

Calcasieu Parish's Pearl Watson Elementary School is being recognized Tuesday as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2013 in Washington, D.C.

You can watch the presentation HERE.

The announcement was made in September by U.S. Secretary of Education, Arne Duncan.

The award program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools where, "students either achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements toward those standards," according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

The recognition has been awarded to schools since 1982.

Duncan has invited two representatives of the school to go to Washington, D.C. this week award ceremonies.

The school will be presented a plaque and flag for their recognition.

