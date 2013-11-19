Local child advocates receive Light of Hope Awards

Child Advocates in Southwest Louisiana gathered on Tuesday for the Pinnacle Light of Hope Breakfast and Awards Presentation at L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.

The event honored individuals who serve as advocates for children in the community. Amanda McElveen, Kohl's Associates in Action, and the sex crimes unit of the Lake Charles Police Department, all received Light of Hope Awards.

"It's very important what we do with the kids. Number one, it's is trying. There's difficult stories sometimes, but we feel like no matter what it is, we have to get them in and get their story and to be able to prosecute any kind of violators if possible," said Kevin Kirkum of the sex crimes unit at the Lake Charles Police Department.



"We're such a small agency that sometimes it's all day and all night, but we feel like it's very important that we're there for the kids and for the community," said Kirkum.



The event was hosted by Family & Youth, a United Way agency whose mission is to provide affordable and professional support through programs and services dedicated to the advocacy, counseling and education for the people of Southwest Louisiana.

