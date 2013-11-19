Local child advocates receive Light of Hope Awards - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local child advocates receive Light of Hope Awards

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Child Advocates in Southwest Louisiana gathered on Tuesday for the Pinnacle Light of Hope Breakfast and Awards Presentation at L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.

The event honored individuals who serve as advocates for children in the community. Amanda McElveen, Kohl's Associates in Action, and the sex crimes unit of the Lake Charles Police Department, all received Light of Hope Awards.

"It's very important what we do with the kids. Number one, it's is trying. There's difficult stories sometimes, but we feel like no matter what it is, we have to get them in and get their story and to be able to prosecute any kind of violators if possible," said Kevin Kirkum of the sex crimes unit at the Lake Charles Police Department.

"We're such a small agency that sometimes it's all day and all night, but we feel like it's very important that we're there for the kids and for the community," said Kirkum.

The event was hosted by Family & Youth, a United Way agency whose mission is to provide affordable and professional support through programs and services dedicated to the advocacy, counseling and education for the people of Southwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly