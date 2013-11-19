Local facility offering free memory screenings - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local facility offering free memory screenings

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

November 19 is National Memory Screening Day, and free, confidential screenings are being offered locally.

The Verandah at Graywood Independent Living Center in Lake Charles will hold the screenings from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at their facility.

The face-to-face screenings consist of a series of questions and tasks and take just a few minutes.

"November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, and our screening tools are brief memory assessments, as in date, orientation, recent events, recall, later, memory, brief testing, sometimes carrying out simple three step commands. It is a brief 2 -3  minute screening tool -- confidential and one-on-one with a screener," said Nurse Maureen Poe.

Such screenings are more important as baby boomers turn 65, the age group most at-risk for Alzheimers, dementia and other health issues impacting memory.

