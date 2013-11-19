Arrest made in fatal shooting in Rayne

An arrest has been made in the investigation by the Rayne Police Department of a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday in the 600 block of Chappuis.

According to Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly, a 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested in the case. Because the suspect is a juvenile, his name will not be released. The suspect is currently in custody at the Rayne Jail with a $500,000 bond.

Officers found the shooting victim, identified as 22-year-old John Nuck Rougeau Jr., with a gunshot wound, after arriving on the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office.



The investigation continues.

