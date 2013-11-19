Deadline nears for Sasol's Voluntary Property Purchase - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Deadline nears for Sasol's Voluntary Property Purchase Program

(Source: Sasol) (Source: Sasol)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

The deadline to register for Sasol's Voluntary Property Purchase Program is Dec. 4.

Renters and property owners who are eligible may sign up at the information center, located at 3301 Old Spanish Trail in Westlake.

Those who are interested should contact the center at 337-310-8200 before the deadline. Applicants must fill out the appropriate forms at the information center. 

Enrolling in the program authorizes Sasol to appraise and survey property and perform a title search through a local law firm. Enrolling in the program does not mean that applicants are required to sell their property.

"I would encourage everyone owning property in the program area to meet with the program counselors to gather good information so they can make the best decision for themselves and their family," said Mike Hayes, manager of public affairs for Sasol U.S. Mega Projects.

"While most eligible residents have chosen to register for the program, others have not. Sasol respects this choice and understands involvement in the program is a personal decision. Sasol will continue to work with our neighbors and be a good, responsible corporate citizen in southwest Louisiana," Hayes said.

More information is available at www.sasolvppp.com.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly