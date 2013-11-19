SWLA Thanksgiving garbage schedules, closures

The following Thanksgiving garbage schedules have been announced for SWLA:

Lake Charles

The City of Lake Charles will observe the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 28. There will be no trash or garbage pickup on that day. Trash and garbage regularly scheduled for pickup on Thursday will be rescheduled for pickup on Friday, Nov. 29. Trash and garbage regularly scheduled for pickup on Friday will be rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30.

All recycling stations, including the Team Green recycling truck, the Nelson Ball Field location, and the Wood Waste Facility (Incinerator) will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28. They will resume regular operations on Friday, Nov. 29.

All other services of the Department of Public Works and other city departments will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 in observance of this holiday, but will resume regular working hours on Monday, Dec. 2.

Sulphur

The route for Thursday, Nov. 28 will be collected on Friday, Nov. 29, and the route for Friday, Nov. 29 will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Lafayette

There will be no garbage or recycling collection on Thanksgiving in Lafayette Parish. Regular Thursday customers will be collected on Friday, and Friday customers receive service on Saturday.

All customers served by Allied Waste will have collection of excess waste that does not fit in the automated garbage cart, if the garbage is bagged, and placed on the ground, three feet away from the garbage cart. Customers receive the excess collection on their first collection day following Thanksgiving.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Compost Facility at 400 Dugas Rd. will be closed Thanksgiving, Friday and Saturday.

Progressive Waste customers in SWLA



Progressive Waste will be scheduling customers who are set for Thursday pickup for Friday service.







The following closures have been announced for SWLA:

Lake Charles

The City of Lake Charles will observe the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Chennault

In observance of Thanksgiving, the offices of Chennault International Airport Authority will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.

Sulphur

The City of Sulphur will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.

Lafayette

The Lafayette Transit System will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 due to Thanksgiving. The bus service will run the Saturday schedule on Friday, Nov. 29. Normal services will resume on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Fort Polk

All Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital clinics, lab and the outpatient pharmacy will be closed Thanksgiving day through Dec. 1. The emergency room is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week as are the wards. Normal operating hours will resume Monday, Dec. 2.

