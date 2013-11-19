What would you do for a free apartment? See what people in Lake - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

What would you do for a free apartment? See what people in Lake Charles are doing!

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Good Afternoon, SWLA!

Gerron Jordan filling in for Agnes DeRouen today at on 7News at Noon, here's what we're working on this afternoon.   

Louisiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Monday night in Welsh.  The officer wasn't injured, but the suspect is recovering from his injuries.  We'll have the details.

Child advocates in Southwest Louisiana were honored this morning at Family and Youth's Pinnacle Light of Hope breakfast and awards ceremony at L'Auberge.  We'll show you this year's honorees.     

What would you do for a free apartment?  Seven people in Lake Charles are testing their luck and perseverance as they compete for a free apartment for one year.  Find out what they're doing to win big. 

The sun is shining bright but the winds are picking up this afternoon.  7Stormteam Meteorologist Ben Terry will have a complete look at today's forecast and any changes we may see over the next few days.

These stories and much more are headed your way on 7News at Noon.  We hope you join us!

Gerron

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly