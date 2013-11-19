What would you do for a free apartment? See what people in Lake Charles are doing!

Good Afternoon, SWLA!

Gerron Jordan filling in for Agnes DeRouen today at on 7News at Noon, here's what we're working on this afternoon.

Louisiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Monday night in Welsh. The officer wasn't injured, but the suspect is recovering from his injuries. We'll have the details.

Child advocates in Southwest Louisiana were honored this morning at Family and Youth's Pinnacle Light of Hope breakfast and awards ceremony at L'Auberge. We'll show you this year's honorees.

What would you do for a free apartment? Seven people in Lake Charles are testing their luck and perseverance as they compete for a free apartment for one year. Find out what they're doing to win big.

The sun is shining bright but the winds are picking up this afternoon. 7Stormteam Meteorologist Ben Terry will have a complete look at today's forecast and any changes we may see over the next few days.

These stories and much more are headed your way on 7News at Noon. We hope you join us!

Gerron