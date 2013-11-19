Winners announced in free apartment contest

Two winners have been announced in the apartment complex giveaway at Suffolk Manor in Lake Charles.

After competing for 30 hours, the two remaining contestants decided to split the prize. Winners were Christina Matz and Jamal Charles.



Contestants were challenged to hold onto a doorknob as long as they could. Originally, the prize would have been a free apartment for a year, but now, both winners will receive six months rent free in an apartment at the complex.

The contest was held in several cities simultaneously, with Lake Charles contestants beating out New Orleans, Memphis and a city outside of Mobile, Alabama.

