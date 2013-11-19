Hold a doorknob the longest, win an apartment for a year - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Winners announced in free apartment contest

(Source: Gerron Jordan) (Source: Gerron Jordan)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Two winners have been announced in the apartment complex giveaway at Suffolk Manor in Lake Charles.

After competing for 30 hours, the two remaining contestants decided to split the prize. Winners were Christina Matz and Jamal Charles.

Contestants were challenged to hold onto a doorknob as long as they could. Originally, the prize would have been a free apartment for a year, but now, both winners will receive six months rent free in an apartment at the complex.

The contest was held in several cities simultaneously, with Lake Charles contestants beating out New Orleans, Memphis and a city outside of Mobile, Alabama. 

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

