Authorities say $70K, crack pipe uncovered during I-10 stop in Jeff Davis

Authorities say $70K, crack pipe uncovered during I-10 stop in Jeff Davis

(Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
Corky Alexander. (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A traffic stop on I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish on Saturday uncovered a crack pipe and over $70,000 in cash.

According to Christopher Ivey, with the criminal investigation division of the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, 61-year-old Corky Alexander, of Louisville, Kentucky, was stopped for speeding.

During the stop, a K-9 alerted and officers searched the vehicle. Ivey said the total amount of cash found was $71,910.

Alexander was booked and released on the charge of speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia due to lack of jail space, Ivey said.

