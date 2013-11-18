Sulphur man booked on attempted robbery, battery charges

A Sulphur man was booked Friday on attempted robbery and battery charges.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday, an off-duty deputy observed a man, later identified as 53-year-old Kevin D. Trahan, striking a female driver of a truck that was parked at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

"During the investigation, deputies discovered while the victim sat in her truck with the driver's side window down, Trahan forced his way into the truck window, grabbed the victim by the hair and demanded she give him her purse. Trahan continued to force his way into the truck's window and began choking the victim while attempting to grab her purse," the release states.

Authorities say the victim was able to flee by placing her truck in drive and accelerating through the parking lot, causing Trahan to fall off of her truck where he was quickly detained by the off-duty deputy.

Trahan was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with attempted robbery, simple battery, simple assault and resisting an officer by refusal to ID. Judge Michael Canaday set bond in the case at $20,000.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's officials urge women to arm themselves with the knowledge of self defense. Sgt. Todd Ory teaches a firearm safety and self defense class and said women need to be alert and ready for the unexpected.

"They need to be aware of their surroundings and able to recognize and avoid danger before it happens. They also need to be determined to fight if necessary and not become a victim and realize I've got this one chance to get out of this and fight," said Ory.

Ory said they go through gun safety and teach simple self defense techniques during the one day, eight-hour course. He said the most important thing is for the women to stay focused if they're being attacked. According to Ory, there's one emotion that overrides fear -- anger. Ory tries to impress upon the women to find what makes them angry.

"If you find something that motivates you, especially for women -- if they can think, you're not going to take me away from my children -- and if that motivates her to turn on that switch ... then you have to find what that is and kick on that anger," said Ory.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office self defense course is offered annually and usually around the spring time. Ory suggests if someone is interested in learning self defense to seek out a martial arts class.

