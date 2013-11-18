Westlake man booked on DWI, fourth offense

A Westlake man has been booked on DWI, fourth offense, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Richard H. LeDoux Jr., 43, was arrested around 2 a.m. Sunday following a traffic stop on a truck at the intersection of Bee Tree Street and Sampson Street for a traffic violation.

Authorities said while pulling into a nearby parking lot after the deputy activated his unit's lights and sirens, the driver struck a curb. The deputy spoke with LeDoux, the driver, and detected the odor of alcohol and slurred speech.

"LeDoux also advised the deputy that he had been drinking at a local bar prior to driving. After LeDoux performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test, he was arrested and transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office where a breath intoxilyzer test revealed he was over the legal limit," the release states.

Authorities said LeDoux has had three prior DWI arrests since 2008.

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $40,150.

