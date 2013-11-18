'Artificial Pancreas' offers hope to diabetics

Good morning!

A 30-year-old Lake Charles man faces several charges as a result of a domestic disturbance. He's accused of stomping and kicking one adult victim and causing severe bruising on a child's legs.

Across the Midwest, crews are sifting through the damage from dozens of tornadoes that crossed the region. You can read more about what happened HERE.

Also today, a new diabetic device acts as an artificial pancreas. We'll hear from those who say it's the best and most modern way to manage diabetes.

Plus, more fast food places are posting menu calorie counts – but is it making a difference? We'll look at some new research.

In weather, a very muggy, warm day - Ben tells me we'll reach into the 70s before cooler air comes in overnight. Tuesday should be dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s. What about the rest of our work-week? Check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon to find out.

